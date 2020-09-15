ST. CHARLES, ILL. (WCIA) —The Farm Progress Virtual Experience will merge the best of the top two farm shows in the country to bring a unique experience directly to farmers.
The Farm Progress is launching the first ever Farm Progress Virtual Experience, or FPVX. This information-packed event will be powered by Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days and run three days, Sept. 15 to 17.
“We’re going to have what may be the most extensive field demonstration program we’ve ever conducted with corn harvest, tillage, hay and cattle equipment,” says Matt Jungmann, events manager, Farm Progress. “And we’ll include a first-look at a range of autonomous tools. And Max Armstrong will be on hand for the three-day online event as the host for this event too.”
