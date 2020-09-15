Rod Pierce walks through a cornfield damaged in the derecho earlier this month, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. Pierce is among hundreds of Iowa farmers who are still puzzling over what to do next following the Aug. 10 derecho, a storm that hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state’s midsection with winds of up to 140 mph. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ST. CHARLES, ILL. (WCIA) —The Farm Progress Virtual Experience will merge the best of the top two farm shows in the country to bring a unique experience directly to farmers.

The Farm Progress is launching the first ever Farm Progress Virtual Experience, or FPVX. This information-packed event will be powered by Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days and run three days, Sept. 15 to 17.

“We’re going to have what may be the most extensive field demonstration program we’ve ever conducted with corn harvest, tillage, hay and cattle equipment,” says Matt Jungmann, events manager, Farm Progress. “And we’ll include a first-look at a range of autonomous tools. And Max Armstrong will be on hand for the three-day online event as the host for this event too.”

