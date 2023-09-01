DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Farm Progress Show wrapped up this week in Decatur, and attendance numbers may end up being some of the biggest yet.

Staff at the Farm Progress Show said that Tuesday’s numbers were up 6% compared to last year’s show. They also said that on Wednesday, so many people attended that the overflow parking even filled up. Staff considered cutting more corn down to make more parking space for guests.

They credited many reasons for the show’s success this year, but they say the weather might have been the biggest help.

Temperatures during the show stayed comfortable with highs in the 70s and 80s. The only rain experienced came after the gates closed Tuesday night, measuring two-tenths of an inch.

The weather cooperated during the show, but the recent heat last week and the upcoming heat this weekend and next week bring impacts to the set up and tear down of the show.

Still, to have great weather during the show makes up for that. The weather hasn’t always cooperated with the Farm Progress Show.

Back in 2003, the show was held near Henning on a farm. Heavy rain and storms dumped several inches of water on the site, turning the grounds into a swampy mess. It was so bad, the show had to cancel that year.

That situation led the Farm Progress Show to turn towards it’s current format of alternating sites every year with paved roads in place.

The Farm Progress Show returns to Decatur in 2025.