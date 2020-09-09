Angel Among Us handing out thousands in tips

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s called the Venmo challenge. People give money to one person. In this case it’s Brittany Jill. Then she finds a lucky server and makes their day. She raised $700 in her first challenge.

She said, “Once I posted that video on all my social media platforms and it’s just taken off since.”

She’s done this 17 times but she said she still gets just as nervous and excited every single time doing it. Her 18th challenge took place at Gopher’s Grill in Effingham. The server was Gwen Hammack. She’s a mother of two and a full time college student whose husband is leaving for boot camp. If that’s not enough she also broke her leg and was off work for five months. This was her first week back and what a week it was.

Jill handed her six $100 dollar bills as a tip. Hammack said that would be a mortgage payment. It also means piece of mind during uncertain times.

“It’s just shocking,” said an almost speechless Hammack. “I can’t ever repay her.”

But here’s the thing. Her gratitude already did.

Jill said, “I almost cried with her. It’s so incredible. You never know their reaction. You don’t know what they’re going through in their lives.”

And now this moment will be shared with others who may also need a helping of happiness.

“They need to see that positivity in their newsfeeds,” Jill said. “They want to see the goodness that’s happening in the world with all the craziness that’s going on.”