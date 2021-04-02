April 6th Consolidated Election Results

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Crews respond to gas leak
Polls open for Consolidated Elections
Video
Harvest Heritage: Thomas Family Farms
Video
Troopers respond to rollover crash on I-55
Weather
Lanz, Inc. Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Back to Near 80 Today
Video
WEATHER NOW: Warm Temperatures Remain, But Storms Return By Wednesday Night
Gallery
47 Years Ago, a Historic Tornado Outbreak began Right Here in Central Illinois
Video
National Weather Service Releases Local Storm Spotter Training Schedule
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Basketball Challenge 2021
Top Stories
HS Scoreboard (4-5-21)
Video
Top Stories
WEB EXTRA: Season wrap-up with Brad Underwood
Video
Running back group a “serious unit” this spring
Video
Loyla loss still stings for Brad Underwood
Video
David Craan fueling Illini spirit as a DJ at Illinois sporting events
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Punch! Bar unveils new spring cocktail menu
Video
Top Stories
“All About Arms” with Champaign Fitness Center
Video
Top Stories
Tips on how to prepare for severe weather season with Property Damage Appraisers
Video
SAA adds beautiful new art gallery in downtown Springfield
Video
Explore the outdoors this spring
Video
Great Futures Showcase with Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Remarkable Women
One Winter Night
Bigger than the Bowl
Celebrating Black History
Home & Garden Virtual Expo
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
April 6th Consolidated Election Results
View Election Results by County
Cass
Champaign
Christian
Clark
Coles
Cumberland
Dewitt
Douglas
Edgar
Livingston
Logan
Macon
Morgan
Moultrie
Shelby
Vermillion