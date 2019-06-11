Athlete of the Week – Winners

Below, you’ll find each Athlete of the Week selected during WCIA 3’s Athlete of the Week contest. Each season at the end of the contest, one athlete is eligible to be honored as that season’s Athlete of the Year with a $500 scholarship!

This year, one male and one female athlete will be selected to each be named

Athletes of the Year!

For complete rules and restrictions, click here.

Fall 2019 – Winter 2020 Winners

Athlete School, Grade Sport Achievements Alaina

Bowie St. Thomas More

High School,

Senior Golf Set a new school record

and a career low of 63

to win the Blue Ridge Invitational,

her second win this month. Makayla

Klann Paxton-Buckley-Loda

High School,

Senior Volleyball Helped team win Cissna Park

Tip-Off tournament and was

named to the all-tournament

team, leading her squad in digs. Diego

Camarena Iroquois West

High School,

Senior Soccer Scored 31 goals in 8 games,

and last year he had the most

goals scored among high

schoolers in the country. Pedro

Gauna Arcola

High School,

Senior Football Led team to a 2-1

start with an interception

and volunteers daily in

a fifth-grade class. Tyler

Wilson Fisher

High School,

Senior Football Ran 452 yards on 28

carries to break the

school record. Haley

Reynolds Deland-Weldon

High School,

Senior Volleyball Nominated by Millikin

University to represent

Team Illinois for an

international tourney. Sage

Davis Mt. Zion

High School,

Senior Football Rushed for 278 yards

and two touchdowns in

a win over a previously

unbeaten team. Zach

Rogers Bement

High School,

Junior Golf Scored just two strokes

behind the individual

medalist at sectionals

with a 76. Makail

Stanley Argenta-Oreana

High School,

Senior Football Led his team with 206

rushing yards on 14

carries and four

touchdowns. Santi

Rodriguez Central

High School,

Senior Soccer Set program record with

48 goals in one season,

with a career total

of 101 goals. Olivia

Rosenstein Urbana

High School,

Senior Cross-Country Won both regional and

sectional individual titles

while qualifying for state

for the third time. Sally

Ma University of

Illinois Laboratory

High School,

Sophomore Swimming Won two first-place

medals at sectionals and

holds the state’s top

qualifying mark in 50-yard

and 100-yard freestyle.

Winter/Spring 2019 Winners

Athlete School, Grade Sport Achievements Kennedy

Bauer Watseka

High School,

Senior Basketball Became the 8th girl

in school history to score

1000 points and has

led her team to a 19-2

record so far this season. Skylar

Hayes Mt. Pulaski

High School,

Senior Basketball Broke school’s 41-year-old

scoring record with 2,227

points over her career. Erin

Houpt Danville

High School,

Sophomore Basketball Set the girl’s basketball

record for most points

in a game, 43, with

24 in a single half. Ezra

Elliott Hoopeston

High School,

Senior Wrestling Ranked number 1 in

the state in his weight

class with an

undefeated record. Cade

Scott Unity

High School,

Junior Wrestling Has a season record

of 41-2 and won his

sectional title. Luke

Luffman Urbana

High School,

Senior Wrestling Won the state title

for three years in a row. Capria

Brown Schlarman

High School,

Junior Basketball Helped team win second

straight state title,

scoring 40 points in

two games. Christian

Stadeli Cissna Park

High School,

Senior Basketball Scored 29 points and

grabbed 13 rebounds

in team’s super-sectional

win . Jacob

Paradee Central A&M

High School,

Junior Basketball Scored 32 points in

two games at state

helping the team win

the school’s first trophy

in the sport. Kenli

Nettles Arthur-Lovington –

Atwood-Hammond

High School,

Junior Track and

Field Three first-place

finishes in the

Charleston Indoor

Invite at EIU . Jorden

Tedford Warrensburg-

Latham

High School,

Senior Track and

Field Won second straight

indoor title, clearing

6-foot-8. Elijah

Hall Rantoul

High School,

Senior Track and

Field Achieved team and

personal records at

Illinois Top Times

while setting an example

on and off the track. Lucas

Chittick Fisher

High School,

Senior Track and

Field Took second place at

the Illinois Top Times

track meet in the

two mile and

qualified for the

Boston Marathon. Gage

Romack Salt Fork

High School,

Senior Baseball Has a .455 batting

average with 17 RBI

and 0.82 ERA in 17

innings . Kaitlyn

Mathews Paris

High School,

Junior Softball Helped team reach

a 17-game winning

streak with an 8-1

record as starting pitcher

and a .608 batting

average . Sarah

Perkinson Judah Christian

High School,

Senior Soccer Tied for school record

of career wins with 32,

and in the Top 10 in

single season and

career assists. Wade

Baillon St. Thomas

More

High School,

Junior Tennis 14-0 singles record

this season and a

two-time state qualifier. Reagan

Cheely Villa Grove

High School,

Junior Softball .461 batting average

with 47 RBI and

3.9 ERA with 60

strikeouts . Payne

Turney Clinton

High School,

Junior Track and

Field Won the Class 2A

800-meter run

with a time of

2:17.54 Mitch

Hemmen Teutopolis

High School,

Junior Baseball Threw a no-hitter

to bring the team to

the statewide tournament.

Winter/Spring 2019 Athlete of the Year:

Luke Luffman

Fall 2018 Winners

Athlete School, Grade Sport Achievements Sydney

Walker Cerro Gordo

High School,

Senior Volleyball Led team to a

Blue Ridge Invitational

tournament title

with 40 kills. Reynaldo

Zarco Central

High School,

Senior Soccer Led team to 9-1

start this season,

scoring hat tricks

in two games in

one week. Jared

Trantina GCMS

High School,

Senior Football Scored eight touchdowns

in three games, including

four in one game,

helping the team

start 3-0 this season. Jacardia

Wright St. Teresa

High School,

Senior Football Rushed 287 yards on

18 carries, including

a 102-yard interception,

in one game. Kasie

Anderson Georgetown-

Ridge Farm

High School,

Senior Volleyball Set a school record

with 20 kills in one

game (along with

17 digs). Asher

Bradd Monticello

High School,

Senior Football Scored three

touchdowns in one

game to secure a spot

in the playoffs. Kira

Wolf Mattoon

High School,

Junior Golf Had medalist finishes

at both the regional

and sectional meets. Preston

Smith Charleston

High School,

Senior Golf Led his team to win

the school’s second

straight team state

title, winning by one

shot with a score of +28. Chian

Scott Urbana

High School,

Junior Cross

Country Won the Class 2A

Danville Regional meet

with a time of 18:40,

paving the way for

her team to advance

to sectionals. Kayla

Brandon St. Thomas More

High School,

Senior Volleyball Let team to second

straight sectional title. Mathias

Powell Mahomet-Seymour

High School,

Senior Cross Country Won the Class 2A

state championship

alongside sectional

and regional wins. Lizzie

Gile Centennial

High School,

Senior Swimming Part of the sectional

champion swimming

and diving teams,

and advanced to the

state meet in three

events. Lane

Ohlemeyer Maroa-Forsyth

High School,

Senior Football Lead the team’s

2000-yard rushing

line this season and

has been part of

back-to-back state

finalist teams. Alek

Bundy Monticello

High School,

Senior Football Made a game-clinching

interception to lead

the way to the Class

3A state title.

Fall 2018 Athlete of the Year:

Jared Trantina

Spring 2018 Winners

Athlete School, Grade Sport Achievements Jake Frost Unity High School,

Senior Wrestling One of the best

grapplers so far

this season with

a 34-0 record. Paige Robinson Okaw Valley High School,

Senior Basketball Broke the school

all-time scoring

record with nearly

2000 career points. Oliver Binion Arthur Christian

School,

Senior Basketball 21 points and 5

rebounds against

Tuscola; leads

his team in

multiple scoring

categories Tim Finke Central High School,

Senior Basketball Achieved 1907

career points after

tying the school’s

single game

scoring record. Justin

Cardani Centennial

High School,

Senior Wrestling Won his second

state title after

an undefeated

regular season. Landon Wolfe Effingham

High School,

Junior Basketball Leads his team in

scoring, having

already surpassed

1,000 points. Connor

Heaton Central A&M

High School,

Sophomore Basketball Led team to their

first sectional title

since 2007. Shaniya

Howard Urbana

High School,

Senior Track &

Field 1st place at the

Big 12 conference

indoor meet, and

part of the winning

1600-meter relay

team. Luke

Stokowski Monticello

High School,

Senior Baseball Lead his team to

a perfect 6-0

record at the

beginning of the

season. Hunter

Woodard Tuscola

Community

High School,

Senior Track and

Field Won the Illinois

Top Time Indoor

State Championship

in the shot put

with a distance of

57’8″ Becca

Clanton Fisher

High School,

Senior Softball Batting .400 so far

this season with

three home runs

and nine RBI in

six games. Brianna

Hopper The High School

of St. Thomas

More, Senior Soccer Eight shutouts this

season, with 23

over her career.

Led team to 8-2

record so far. Sam

Duggins Blue Ridge

High School,

Senior Baseball Pitched a no-

hitter game in

which he hit a

home run and 6

RBIs. Jacob

Spitz Mattoon

High School,

Junior Baseball In his first start of

the season,

pitched a perfect

game helping to

lead his team to

a 10-0 win. Evan

Fritcher Neoga

High School,

Senior Baseball Hit three home

runs, scored 11

RBIs, and pitched

3 scorless innings

in one week. Meredith

Johnson-

Monfort Mahomet-

Seymour

High School,

Senior Soccer Holds school records

for goals in a

season and career.

Led the team to an

undefeated Apollo

conference

championship. Arielle

Summitt University of

Illinois Laboratory

High School,

Senior Track and

Field Won sectional

titles in 800- and

1600-meter races.

Broke school

records for 800-,

1600-, and 3200-

meter races. Atleigh

Hamilton St. Joseph-Ogden

High School,

Freshman Track and Field Scored 36 of her

team’s 43 points

to help them win

the Class 1A

state title. Ronald

Reed MacArthur

High School,

Senior Track and

Field Won the Class 2A

100-meter dash

with a time of

10.72 seconds. Cody

Jansen Teutopolis

High School,

Senior Baseball Led team back to

state title game.

Batted .411 this

season and had

a 8-1 record on

the mound.

Winter/Spring Athlete of 2018

Justin Cardani

Fall 2017 Athletes of the Week

Athlete School, Grade Sport Achievements Carter Burgener Monticello High

School, Senior Soccer and Football Finished the week with

8 goals and 2 assists over

4 games, and was

6 for 6 on PAT. Caleb Lahey Bismark-Henning

High School,

Sophomore Football Carried the ball 34 times

for 342 yards and 4

touchdowns. His 342

yards are a

Bismark-Henning

single game record.

The Blue Devils beat

Momence 55-39. Connor

Milton Central High

School,

Sophomore Football 330 all-purpose yards,

138 rushing yards,

3 touchdowns Steven

Migut Unity High

School,

Senior Football Lead Unity to a 41-0

win over SJO.

Throwing for 153

yards and 2

touchdowns, while

running for 198

yards and 3

touchdowns.

Rockets moved to

4-0 on the year. Alek

Bundy Monticello

High School,

Junior Football Bundy caught a one-

handed 75 yard

touchdown pass

late in the first half.

Then he returned

the opening kick in

the second half and

ran 91 yards for a

touchdown.

Monticello beat

BBC 49-28. Terrence

Hill Effingham

High School,

Senior Football Ran for 263 yards

on 39 carries,

scored 5

touchdowns in

the Flaming Hearts

41-6 win over

Mahomet-

Seymour. Turner

Pullen Shelbyville

High School,

Senior Football Threw for 1

touchdown and ran

for 5 more in the

Rams’ 40-0 win

over Clinton. Skylar

Bolton Oakwood

High School,

Senior Football Carried the ball 18 times

for 215 yards and

3 touchdowns in the

Comets 45-8 win on

Friday night. Also

recorded 9 tackles. Devin

Burton Blue Ridge

High School,

Senior Football Rushed 17 times

for 253 yards and

three touchdowns. Lily

Anderson Pana

High School,

Senior Volleyball 3 blocks and 3

kills in the Panthers’

regional championship

match, helping

win their 3rd

straight regional

title. Cameron

Nicholas Westville

High School,

Senior Football Ran for 192 yards

and 3 touchdowns

in the Tigers’ 46-28

win over Carlyle.

He also had 3 solo

tackles, 5 assists,

and 4 extra points. Megan

Schlechte Windsor-Stew-Stras

High School,

Junior Volleyball Schlechte lead the

Hatchets to a 2nd

place finish in 1A

with 35 kills in two

matchest, including

an IHSA single match

record with 29 kills

in the semifinal.

Fall Athlete of 2017

Turner Pullen