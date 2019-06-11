Athlete of the Week – Winners

Below, you’ll find each Athlete of the Week selected during WCIA 3’s Athlete of the Week contest. Each season at the end of the contest, one athlete is eligible to be honored as that season’s Athlete of the Year with a $500 scholarship!
This year, one male and one female athlete will be selected to each be named
Athletes of the Year!
For complete rules and restrictions, click here.
Fall 2019 – Winter 2020 Winners
|
Athlete
|
School, Grade
|
Sport
|
Achievements
|Alaina
Bowie
|St. Thomas More
High School,
Senior
|Golf
|Set a new school record
and a career low of 63
to win the Blue Ridge Invitational,
her second win this month.
|Makayla
Klann
|Paxton-Buckley-Loda
High School,
Senior
|Volleyball
|Helped team win Cissna Park
Tip-Off tournament and was
named to the all-tournament
team, leading her squad in digs.
|Diego
Camarena
|Iroquois West
High School,
Senior
|Soccer
|Scored 31 goals in 8 games,
and last year he had the most
goals scored among high
schoolers in the country.
|Pedro
Gauna
|Arcola
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Led team to a 2-1
start with an interception
and volunteers daily in
a fifth-grade class.
|Tyler
Wilson
|Fisher
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Ran 452 yards on 28
carries to break the
school record.
|Haley
Reynolds
|Deland-Weldon
High School,
Senior
|Volleyball
|Nominated by Millikin
University to represent
Team Illinois for an
international tourney.
|Sage
Davis
|Mt. Zion
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Rushed for 278 yards
and two touchdowns in
a win over a previously
unbeaten team.
|Zach
Rogers
|Bement
High School,
Junior
|Golf
|Scored just two strokes
behind the individual
medalist at sectionals
with a 76.
|Makail
Stanley
|Argenta-Oreana
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Led his team with 206
rushing yards on 14
carries and four
touchdowns.
|Santi
Rodriguez
|Central
High School,
Senior
|Soccer
|Set program record with
48 goals in one season,
with a career total
of 101 goals.
|Olivia
Rosenstein
|Urbana
High School,
Senior
|Cross-Country
|Won both regional and
sectional individual titles
while qualifying for state
for the third time.
|Sally
Ma
|University of
Illinois Laboratory
High School,
Sophomore
|Swimming
|Won two first-place
medals at sectionals and
holds the state’s top
qualifying mark in 50-yard
and 100-yard freestyle.
Winter/Spring 2019 Winners
|
Athlete
|
School, Grade
|
Sport
|
Achievements
|Kennedy
Bauer
|Watseka
High School,
Senior
|Basketball
|Became the 8th girl
in school history to score
1000 points and has
led her team to a 19-2
record so far this season.
|Skylar
Hayes
|Mt. Pulaski
High School,
Senior
|Basketball
|Broke school’s 41-year-old
scoring record with 2,227
points over her career.
|Erin
Houpt
|Danville
High School,
Sophomore
|Basketball
|Set the girl’s basketball
record for most points
in a game, 43, with
24 in a single half.
|Ezra
Elliott
|Hoopeston
High School,
Senior
|Wrestling
|Ranked number 1 in
the state in his weight
class with an
undefeated record.
|Cade
Scott
|Unity
High School,
Junior
|Wrestling
|Has a season record
of 41-2 and won his
sectional title.
|Luke
Luffman
|Urbana
High School,
Senior
|Wrestling
|Won the state title
for three years in a row.
|Capria
Brown
|Schlarman
High School,
Junior
|Basketball
|Helped team win second
straight state title,
scoring 40 points in
two games.
|Christian
Stadeli
|Cissna Park
High School,
Senior
|Basketball
|Scored 29 points and
grabbed 13 rebounds
in team’s super-sectional
win.
|Jacob
Paradee
|Central A&M
High School,
Junior
|Basketball
|Scored 32 points in
two games at state
helping the team win
the school’s first trophy
in the sport.
|Kenli
Nettles
|Arthur-Lovington–
Atwood-Hammond
High School,
Junior
|Track and
Field
|Three first-place
finishes in the
Charleston Indoor
Invite at EIU.
|Jorden
Tedford
|Warrensburg-
Latham
High School,
Senior
|Track and
Field
|Won second straight
indoor title, clearing
6-foot-8.
|Elijah
Hall
|Rantoul
High School,
Senior
|Track and
Field
|Achieved team and
personal records at
Illinois Top Times
while setting an example
on and off the track.
|Lucas
Chittick
|Fisher
High School,
Senior
|Track and
Field
|Took second place at
the Illinois Top Times
track meet in the
two mile and
qualified for the
Boston Marathon.
|Gage
Romack
|Salt Fork
High School,
Senior
|Baseball
|Has a .455 batting
average with 17 RBI
and 0.82 ERA in 17
innings.
|Kaitlyn
Mathews
|Paris
High School,
Junior
|Softball
|Helped team reach
a 17-game winning
streak with an 8-1
record as starting pitcher
and a .608 batting
average.
|Sarah
Perkinson
|Judah Christian
High School,
Senior
|Soccer
|Tied for school record
of career wins with 32,
and in the Top 10 in
single season and
career assists.
|Wade
Baillon
|St. Thomas
More
High School,
Junior
|Tennis
|14-0 singles record
this season and a
two-time state qualifier.
|Reagan
Cheely
|Villa Grove
High School,
Junior
|Softball
|.461 batting average
with 47 RBI and
3.9 ERA with 60
strikeouts.
|Payne
Turney
|Clinton
High School,
Junior
|Track and
Field
|Won the Class 2A
800-meter run
with a time of
2:17.54
|Mitch
Hemmen
|Teutopolis
High School,
Junior
|Baseball
|Threw a no-hitter
to bring the team to
the statewide tournament.
Winter/Spring 2019 Athlete of the Year:
Luke Luffman
Fall 2018 Winners
|
Athlete
|
School, Grade
|
Sport
|
Achievements
|Sydney
Walker
|Cerro Gordo
High School,
Senior
|Volleyball
|Led team to a
Blue Ridge Invitational
tournament title
with 40 kills.
|Reynaldo
Zarco
|Central
High School,
Senior
|Soccer
|Led team to 9-1
start this season,
scoring hat tricks
in two games in
one week.
|Jared
Trantina
|GCMS
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Scored eight touchdowns
in three games, including
four in one game,
helping the team
start 3-0 this season.
|Jacardia
Wright
|St. Teresa
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Rushed 287 yards on
18 carries, including
a 102-yard interception,
in one game.
|Kasie
Anderson
|Georgetown-
Ridge Farm
High School,
Senior
|Volleyball
|Set a school record
with 20 kills in one
game (along with
17 digs).
|Asher
Bradd
|Monticello
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Scored three
touchdowns in one
game to secure a spot
in the playoffs.
|Kira
Wolf
|Mattoon
High School,
Junior
|Golf
|Had medalist finishes
at both the regional
and sectional meets.
|Preston
Smith
|Charleston
High School,
Senior
|Golf
|Led his team to win
the school’s second
straight team state
title, winning by one
shot with a score of +28.
|Chian
Scott
|Urbana
High School,
Junior
|Cross
Country
|Won the Class 2A
Danville Regional meet
with a time of 18:40,
paving the way for
her team to advance
to sectionals.
|Kayla
Brandon
|St. Thomas More
High School,
Senior
|Volleyball
|Let team to second
straight sectional title.
|Mathias
Powell
|Mahomet-Seymour
High School,
Senior
|Cross Country
|Won the Class 2A
state championship
alongside sectional
and regional wins.
|Lizzie
Gile
|Centennial
High School,
Senior
|Swimming
|Part of the sectional
champion swimming
and diving teams,
and advanced to the
state meet in three
events.
|Lane
Ohlemeyer
|Maroa-Forsyth
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Lead the team’s
2000-yard rushing
line this season and
has been part of
back-to-back state
finalist teams.
|Alek
Bundy
|Monticello
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Made a game-clinching
interception to lead
the way to the Class
3A state title.
Fall 2018 Athlete of the Year:
Jared Trantina
Spring 2018 Winners
|
Athlete
|
School, Grade
|
Sport
|
Achievements
|Jake Frost
|Unity High School,
Senior
|Wrestling
|One of the best
grapplers so far
this season with
a 34-0 record.
|Paige Robinson
|Okaw Valley High School,
Senior
|Basketball
|Broke the school
all-time scoring
record with nearly
2000 career points.
|Oliver Binion
|Arthur Christian
School,
Senior
|Basketball
|21 points and 5
rebounds against
Tuscola; leads
his team in
multiple scoring
categories
|Tim Finke
|Central High School,
Senior
|Basketball
|Achieved 1907
career points after
tying the school’s
single game
scoring record.
|Justin
Cardani
|Centennial
High School,
Senior
|Wrestling
|Won his second
state title after
an undefeated
regular season.
|Landon Wolfe
|Effingham
High School,
Junior
|Basketball
|Leads his team in
scoring, having
already surpassed
1,000 points.
|Connor
Heaton
|Central A&M
High School,
Sophomore
|Basketball
|Led team to their
first sectional title
since 2007.
|Shaniya
Howard
|Urbana
High School,
Senior
|Track &
Field
|1st place at the
Big 12 conference
indoor meet, and
part of the winning
1600-meter relay
team.
|Luke
Stokowski
|Monticello
High School,
Senior
|Baseball
|Lead his team to
a perfect 6-0
record at the
beginning of the
season.
|Hunter
Woodard
|Tuscola
Community
High School,
Senior
|Track and
Field
|Won the Illinois
Top Time Indoor
State Championship
in the shot put
with a distance of
57’8″
|Becca
Clanton
|Fisher
High School,
Senior
|Softball
|Batting .400 so far
this season with
three home runs
and nine RBI in
six games.
|Brianna
Hopper
|The High School
of St. Thomas
More, Senior
|Soccer
|Eight shutouts this
season, with 23
over her career.
Led team to 8-2
record so far.
|Sam
Duggins
|Blue Ridge
High School,
Senior
|Baseball
|Pitched a no-
hitter game in
which he hit a
home run and 6
RBIs.
|Jacob
Spitz
|Mattoon
High School,
Junior
|Baseball
|In his first start of
the season,
pitched a perfect
game helping to
lead his team to
a 10-0 win.
|Evan
Fritcher
|Neoga
High School,
Senior
|Baseball
|Hit three home
runs, scored 11
RBIs, and pitched
3 scorless innings
in one week.
|Meredith
Johnson-
Monfort
|Mahomet-
Seymour
High School,
Senior
|Soccer
|Holds school records
for goals in a
season and career.
Led the team to an
undefeated Apollo
conference
championship.
|Arielle
Summitt
|University of
Illinois Laboratory
High School,
Senior
|Track and
Field
|Won sectional
titles in 800- and
1600-meter races.
Broke school
records for 800-,
1600-, and 3200-
meter races.
|Atleigh
Hamilton
|St. Joseph-Ogden
High School,
Freshman
|Track and Field
|Scored 36 of her
team’s 43 points
to help them win
the Class 1A
state title.
|Ronald
Reed
|MacArthur
High School,
Senior
|Track and
Field
|Won the Class 2A
100-meter dash
with a time of
10.72 seconds.
|Cody
Jansen
|Teutopolis
High School,
Senior
|Baseball
|Led team back to
state title game.
Batted .411 this
season and had
a 8-1 record on
the mound.
Winter/Spring Athlete of 2018
Justin Cardani
Fall 2017 Athletes of the Week
|Athlete
|School, Grade
|Sport
|Achievements
|Carter Burgener
|Monticello High
School, Senior
|Soccer and Football
|Finished the week with
8 goals and 2 assists over
4 games, and was
6 for 6 on PAT.
|Caleb Lahey
|Bismark-Henning
High School,
Sophomore
|Football
|Carried the ball 34 times
for 342 yards and 4
touchdowns. His 342
yards are a
Bismark-Henning
single game record.
The Blue Devils beat
Momence 55-39.
|Connor
Milton
|Central High
School,
Sophomore
|Football
|330 all-purpose yards,
138 rushing yards,
3 touchdowns
|Steven
Migut
|Unity High
School,
Senior
|Football
|Lead Unity to a 41-0
win over SJO.
Throwing for 153
yards and 2
touchdowns, while
running for 198
yards and 3
touchdowns.
Rockets moved to
4-0 on the year.
|Alek
Bundy
|Monticello
High School,
Junior
|Football
|Bundy caught a one-
handed 75 yard
touchdown pass
late in the first half.
Then he returned
the opening kick in
the second half and
ran 91 yards for a
touchdown.
Monticello beat
BBC 49-28.
|Terrence
Hill
|Effingham
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Ran for 263 yards
on 39 carries,
scored 5
touchdowns in
the Flaming Hearts
41-6 win over
Mahomet-
Seymour.
|Turner
Pullen
|Shelbyville
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Threw for 1
touchdown and ran
for 5 more in the
Rams’ 40-0 win
over Clinton.
|Skylar
Bolton
|Oakwood
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Carried the ball 18 times
for 215 yards and
3 touchdowns in the
Comets 45-8 win on
Friday night. Also
recorded 9 tackles.
|Devin
Burton
|Blue Ridge
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Rushed 17 times
for 253 yards and
three touchdowns.
|Lily
Anderson
|Pana
High School,
Senior
|Volleyball
|3 blocks and 3
kills in the Panthers’
regional championship
match, helping
win their 3rd
straight regional
title.
|Cameron
Nicholas
|Westville
High School,
Senior
|Football
|Ran for 192 yards
and 3 touchdowns
in the Tigers’ 46-28
win over Carlyle.
He also had 3 solo
tackles, 5 assists,
and 4 extra points.
|Megan
Schlechte
|Windsor-Stew-Stras
High School,
Junior
|Volleyball
|Schlechte lead the
Hatchets to a 2nd
place finish in 1A
with 35 kills in two
matchest, including
an IHSA single match
record with 29 kills
in the semifinal.
Fall Athlete of 2017
Turner Pullen