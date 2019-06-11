Athlete of the Week – Winners

Below, you’ll find each Athlete of the Week selected during WCIA 3’s Athlete of the Week contest. Each season at the end of the contest, one athlete is eligible to be honored as that season’s Athlete of the Year with a $500 scholarship!
This year, one male and one female athlete will be selected to each be named
Athletes of the Year!

For complete rules and restrictions, click here.

Fall 2019 – Winter 2020 Winners

Athlete

School, Grade

Sport

Achievements
Alaina
Bowie		 St. Thomas More
High School,
Senior		 Golf Set a new school record
and a career low of 63
to win the Blue Ridge Invitational,
her second win this month.
Makayla
Klann		 Paxton-Buckley-Loda
High School,
Senior		 Volleyball Helped team win Cissna Park
Tip-Off tournament and was
named to the all-tournament
team, leading her squad in digs.
Diego
Camarena		 Iroquois West
High School,
Senior		 Soccer Scored 31 goals in 8 games,
and last year he had the most
goals scored among high
schoolers in the country.
Pedro
Gauna		 Arcola
High School,
Senior		 Football Led team to a 2-1
start with an interception
and volunteers daily in
a fifth-grade class.
Tyler
Wilson		 Fisher
High School,
Senior		 Football Ran 452 yards on 28
carries to break the
school record.
Haley
Reynolds		 Deland-Weldon
High School,
Senior		 Volleyball Nominated by Millikin
University to represent
Team Illinois for an
international tourney.
Sage
Davis		 Mt. Zion
High School,
Senior		 Football Rushed for 278 yards
and two touchdowns in
a win over a previously
unbeaten team.
Zach
Rogers		 Bement
High School,
Junior		 Golf Scored just two strokes
behind the individual
medalist at sectionals
with a 76.
Makail
Stanley		 Argenta-Oreana
High School,
Senior		 Football Led his team with 206
rushing yards on 14
carries and four
touchdowns.
Santi
Rodriguez		 Central
High School,
Senior		 Soccer Set program record with
48 goals in one season,
with a career total
of 101 goals.
Olivia
Rosenstein		 Urbana
High School,
Senior		 Cross-Country Won both regional and
sectional individual titles
while qualifying for state
for the third time.
Sally
Ma		 University of
Illinois Laboratory
High School,
Sophomore		 Swimming Won two first-place
medals at sectionals and
holds the state’s top
qualifying mark in 50-yard
and 100-yard freestyle.

Winter/Spring 2019 Winners

Athlete

School, Grade

Sport

Achievements
Kennedy
Bauer		 Watseka
High School,
Senior		 Basketball Became the 8th girl
in school history to score
1000 points and has
led her team to a 19-2
record so far this season.
Skylar
Hayes		 Mt. Pulaski
High School,
Senior		 Basketball Broke school’s 41-year-old
scoring record with 2,227
points over her career.
Erin
Houpt		 Danville
High School,
Sophomore		 Basketball Set the girl’s basketball
record for most points
in a game, 43, with
24 in a single half.
Ezra
Elliott		 Hoopeston
High School,
Senior		 Wrestling Ranked number 1 in
the state in his weight
class with an
undefeated record.
Cade
Scott		 Unity
High School,
Junior		 Wrestling Has a season record
of 41-2 and won his
sectional title.
Luke
Luffman		 Urbana
High School,
Senior		 Wrestling Won the state title
for three years in a row.
Capria
Brown		 Schlarman
High School,
Junior		 Basketball Helped team win second
straight state title,
scoring 40 points in
two games.
Christian
Stadeli		 Cissna Park
High School,
Senior		 Basketball Scored 29 points and
grabbed 13 rebounds
in team’s super-sectional
win.
Jacob
Paradee		 Central A&M
High School,
Junior		 Basketball Scored 32 points in
two games at state
helping the team win
the school’s first trophy
in the sport.
Kenli
Nettles		 Arthur-Lovington
Atwood-Hammond
High School,
Junior		 Track and
Field		 Three first-place 
finishes in the
Charleston Indoor
Invite at EIU.
Jorden
Tedford		 Warrensburg-
Latham
High School,
Senior		 Track and
Field		 Won second straight
indoor title, clearing
6-foot-8.
Elijah
Hall		 Rantoul
High School,
Senior		 Track and
Field		 Achieved team and
personal records at
Illinois Top Times
while setting an example
on and off the track.
Lucas
Chittick		 Fisher
High School,
Senior		 Track and
Field		 Took second place at
the Illinois Top Times
track meet in the
two mile and 
qualified for the
Boston Marathon.
Gage
Romack		 Salt Fork
High School,
Senior		 Baseball Has a .455 batting
average with 17 RBI
and 0.82 ERA in 17
innings.
Kaitlyn
Mathews		 Paris
High School,
Junior		 Softball Helped team reach
a 17-game winning
streak with an 8-1
record as starting pitcher
and a .608 batting 
average.
Sarah
Perkinson		 Judah Christian
High School, 
Senior		 Soccer Tied for school record
of career wins with 32,
and in the Top 10 in
single season and
career assists.
Wade
Baillon		 St. Thomas
More
High School,
Junior		 Tennis 14-0 singles record
this season and a
two-time state qualifier.
Reagan
Cheely		 Villa Grove
High School,
Junior		 Softball .461 batting average
with 47 RBI and
3.9 ERA with 60
strikeouts.
Payne
Turney		 Clinton
High School,
Junior		 Track and
Field		 Won the Class 2A
800-meter run
with a time of
2:17.54
Mitch
Hemmen		 Teutopolis
High School,
Junior		 Baseball Threw a no-hitter
to bring the team to
the statewide tournament.

Winter/Spring 2019 Athlete of the Year:

Luke Luffman

Fall 2018 Winners

Athlete

School, Grade

Sport

Achievements
Sydney
Walker		 Cerro Gordo
High School,
Senior		 Volleyball Led team to a
Blue Ridge Invitational
tournament title
with 40 kills.
Reynaldo
Zarco		 Central
High School,
Senior		 Soccer Led team to 9-1
start this season,
scoring hat tricks
in two games in
one week.
Jared
Trantina		 GCMS
High School,
Senior		 Football Scored eight touchdowns
in three games, including
four in one game,
helping the team
start 3-0 this season.
Jacardia
Wright		 St. Teresa
High School,
Senior		 Football Rushed 287 yards on
18 carries, including
a 102-yard interception,
in one game.
Kasie
Anderson		 Georgetown-
Ridge Farm
High School,
Senior		 Volleyball Set a school record
with 20 kills in one
game (along with
17 digs).
Asher
Bradd		 Monticello
High School,
Senior		 Football Scored three
touchdowns in one
game to secure a spot
in the playoffs.
Kira
Wolf		 Mattoon
High School,
Junior		 Golf Had medalist finishes
at both the regional
and sectional meets.
Preston
Smith		 Charleston
High School,
Senior		 Golf Led his team to win
the school’s second
straight team state
title, winning by one
shot with a score of +28.
Chian
Scott		 Urbana
High School,
Junior		 Cross
Country		 Won the Class 2A
Danville Regional meet
with a time of 18:40,
paving the way for
her team to advance
to sectionals.
Kayla
Brandon		 St. Thomas More
High School,
Senior		 Volleyball Let team to second
straight sectional title.
Mathias
Powell		 Mahomet-Seymour
High School,
Senior		 Cross Country Won the Class 2A
state championship
alongside sectional
and regional wins.
Lizzie
Gile		 Centennial
High School,
Senior		 Swimming Part of the sectional
champion swimming
and diving teams,
and advanced to the
state meet in three
events.
Lane
Ohlemeyer		 Maroa-Forsyth
High School,
Senior		 Football Lead the team’s
2000-yard rushing
line this season and
has been part of 
back-to-back state
finalist teams.
Alek
Bundy		 Monticello
High School,
Senior		 Football Made a game-clinching
interception to lead
the way to the Class
3A state title.

Fall 2018 Athlete of the Year:

Jared Trantina

Spring 2018 Winners

Athlete

School, Grade

Sport

Achievements
Jake Frost Unity High School,
Senior		 Wrestling One of the best
grapplers so far
this season with
a 34-0 record.
Paige Robinson Okaw Valley High School,
Senior		 Basketball Broke the school
all-time scoring
record with nearly
2000 career points.
Oliver Binion Arthur Christian
School,
Senior		 Basketball 21 points and 5
rebounds against
Tuscola; leads 
his team in 
multiple scoring
categories
Tim Finke Central High School,
Senior		 Basketball Achieved 1907
career points after
tying the school’s
single game
scoring record.
Justin
Cardani		 Centennial
High School,
Senior		 Wrestling Won his second
state title after
an undefeated
regular season.
Landon Wolfe Effingham
High School,
Junior		 Basketball Leads his team in
scoring, having
already surpassed
1,000 points.
Connor
Heaton		 Central A&M
High School,
Sophomore		 Basketball Led team to their
first sectional title
since 2007.
Shaniya
Howard		 Urbana
High School, 
Senior		 Track &
Field		 1st place at the
Big 12 conference
indoor meet, and 
part of the winning
1600-meter relay
team.
Luke
Stokowski		 Monticello
High School,
Senior		 Baseball Lead his team to
a perfect 6-0
record at the 
beginning of the
season.
Hunter
Woodard		 Tuscola
Community
High School, 
Senior		 Track and
Field		 Won the Illinois
Top Time Indoor
State Championship
in the shot put
with a distance of
57’8″
Becca 
Clanton		 Fisher
High School,
Senior		 Softball Batting .400 so far
this season with
three home runs
and nine RBI in
six games.
Brianna
Hopper		 The High School
of St. Thomas
More, Senior		 Soccer Eight shutouts this
season, with 23
over her career.
Led team to 8-2
record so far.
Sam
Duggins		 Blue Ridge
High School,
Senior		 Baseball Pitched a no-
hitter game in
which he hit a
home run and 6
RBIs.
Jacob
Spitz		 Mattoon
High School,
Junior		 Baseball In his first start of
the season,
pitched a perfect
game helping to
lead his team to
a 10-0 win.
Evan
Fritcher		 Neoga
High School,
Senior		 Baseball Hit three home
runs, scored 11
RBIs, and pitched
3 scorless innings
in one week.
Meredith
Johnson-
Monfort		 Mahomet-
Seymour
High School,
Senior		 Soccer Holds school records
for goals in a
season and career.
Led the team to an
undefeated Apollo
conference
championship.
Arielle
Summitt		 University of 
Illinois Laboratory
High School,
Senior		 Track and
Field		 Won sectional
titles in 800- and
1600-meter races.
Broke school
records for 800-,
1600-, and 3200-
meter races.
Atleigh
Hamilton		 St. Joseph-Ogden
High School,
Freshman		 Track and Field Scored 36 of her
team’s 43 points
to help them win
the Class 1A
state title.
Ronald
Reed		 MacArthur
High School,
Senior		 Track and
Field		 Won the Class 2A
100-meter dash
with a time of
10.72 seconds.
Cody
Jansen		 Teutopolis
High School,
Senior		 Baseball Led team back to
state title game. 
Batted .411 this
season and had
a 8-1 record on
the mound.

Winter/Spring Athlete of 2018

Justin Cardani

Fall 2017 Athletes of the Week

Athlete School, Grade Sport Achievements
Carter Burgener Monticello High
School, Senior		 Soccer and Football Finished the week with
8 goals and 2 assists over
4 games, and was
6 for 6 on PAT.
Caleb Lahey Bismark-Henning
High School,
Sophomore		 Football Carried the ball 34 times
for 342 yards and 4
touchdowns. His 342
yards are a
Bismark-Henning
single game record.
The Blue Devils beat
Momence 55-39.
Connor
Milton		 Central High
School,
Sophomore		 Football 330 all-purpose yards,
138 rushing yards,
3 touchdowns
Steven
Migut		 Unity High
School,
Senior		 Football Lead Unity to a 41-0
win over SJO.
Throwing for 153
yards and 2
touchdowns, while
running for 198
yards and 3
touchdowns.
Rockets moved to
4-0 on the year.
Alek
Bundy		 Monticello
High School,
Junior		 Football Bundy caught a one-
handed 75 yard
touchdown pass
late in the first half.
Then he returned
the opening kick in
the second half and
ran 91 yards for a
touchdown.
Monticello beat
BBC 49-28.
Terrence
Hill		 Effingham
High School,
Senior		 Football Ran for 263 yards
on 39 carries, 
scored 5 
touchdowns in
the Flaming Hearts
41-6 win over
Mahomet-
Seymour.
Turner
Pullen		 Shelbyville
High School,
Senior		 Football Threw for 1
touchdown and ran
for 5 more in the
Rams’ 40-0 win
over Clinton.
Skylar
Bolton		 Oakwood
High School,
Senior		 Football Carried the ball 18 times
for 215 yards and
3 touchdowns in the
Comets 45-8 win on
Friday night. Also
recorded 9 tackles.
Devin
Burton		 Blue Ridge
High School,
Senior		 Football Rushed 17 times
for 253 yards and
three touchdowns.
Lily
Anderson		 Pana
High School,
Senior		 Volleyball 3 blocks and 3
kills in the Panthers’
regional championship
match, helping
win their 3rd
straight regional
title.
Cameron
Nicholas		 Westville
High School,
Senior		 Football Ran for 192 yards
and 3 touchdowns
in the Tigers’ 46-28
win over Carlyle.
He also had 3 solo
tackles, 5 assists,
and 4 extra points.
Megan
Schlechte		 Windsor-Stew-Stras
High School,
Junior		 Volleyball Schlechte lead the
Hatchets to a 2nd
place finish in 1A 
with 35 kills in two
matchest, including
an IHSA single match
record with 29 kills
in the semifinal.

Fall Athlete of 2017

Turner Pullen

 

Don't Miss

NOMINATE

Return to the main Athlete of the Week page