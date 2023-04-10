Join Sarah Kaper from the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation and Jacob Dickey every Monday morning for our weekly segment called Ag in the Classroom. You’ll get to see what students in Champaign County are learning about agriculture as a part of the Ag in the Classroom program put on in the area weekly for classrooms across Central Illinois.

Get more resources, lesson plans and information on the Champaign County Ag in the Classroom website.

Connect with the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation on Facebook.

Invite Ag in the Classroom to come to your classroom;

email: sarah@ccfarmbureau.com

phone: 217-352-5235

Find your local Ag in the Classroom coordinator online and connect with them if you reside outside of Champaign County.

Get more on WCIA.com/agintheclassroom.