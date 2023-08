Meteorologist Jacob Dickey sits down with Dr. Tony Studer from the University of Illinois to talk more about his research with popcorn.

Catch Jacob’s full Ag in the Classroom stories here: https://www.wcia.com/agintheclassroom/

See stories about Farmers all month long for August’s Celebrating Central Illnois Farmers series with Jacob on Tuesday Nights at 6p and on WCIA.com/celebrating-central-illinois/