Meteorologist Jacob Dickey sits down with Sarah Kaper of the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation to talk about football and how agriculture is a major part of the sport.

Get more resources and information on the Champaign County Ag in the Classroom website.

Follow Sarah Kaper’s Ag in the Classroom Newsletter for more information.

Connect with the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation.

Invite Sarah to come to your classroom; email: sarah@ccfarmbureau.com phone: 217-352-5235

Find your local Ag in the Classroom coordinator online and connect with them if you reside outside of Champaign County.