Advanced Dental Care Of Springfield

Welcome!

In our modern state of the art practice,
Dr. Driskill, Dr. Schlee and the
Advanced Dental Care of Springfield team
assist Dr. VanderMolen to ensure
the highest quality results when serving
your oral healthcare needs. After all,
maintaining your dental health
is essential to having good overall health.

Our office is equipped with
the best in technology and
materials to provide dental care
that is easy, comfortable,
and yields great
long-lasting results.		 Our practice focuses on
your whole health and
provides high quality care
for everyone, regardless
of their dental situation.
We believe that anyone
can have a great smile
using the most advanced
technology, the safest and
most durable materials, and
our years of experience.

Learn About Our Services

Additional Videos

Click here to watch Dr. VanderMolen’s
other television appearances, including his featured
appearances on The Wellness Hour.

Advanced Dental Care of Springfield

4701 Wabash Ave.
Springfield, IL 62711

https://www.smilespringfield.com/
(217) 546-3333

Don't Miss