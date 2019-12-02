Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
National News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Controversy continues over wind farm
Top Stories
Transitional housing offered for ex-offenders
Police investigate home invasion
Medical students give over 90 pairs of shoes to kids
Pritzker moves to strengthen marijuana laws
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Outlook
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Target 3
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Luffman makes early debut with Illini
Top Stories
HS Scoreboard (12/4/19)
Top Stories
Former Illini Chase McLaughlin to Colts
Quade, Fleming, and Brown earn All-Big Ten honors
Football racks up All-Big Ten honors
Beth Prince making the most of tournament bid
ciLiving
Community
Calendar
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Toys for Tots 2019 Toy Drive
WCIA 3 Day of Giving 2019
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
Home for the Holidays
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Video Center
Broadcasts
Capitol Connection
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Controversy continues over wind farm
Transitional housing offered for ex-offenders
Police investigate home invasion
Medical students give over 90 pairs of shoes to kids
Pritzker moves to strengthen marijuana laws
More Top Stories
Latest Video
Wind Farm Looklive
Video
Cultivation centers prepare for marijuana legalization
Video
Jack Test
Video
Attempted home invasion
Video
Shoes for students
Video
3-Minute-Grill: Dirty's Bar and Grill
Video
Top Stories
Rotary Clubs donate nearly 11,000 oranges
Hospital holds diaper drive
U of I students fight for mental health resources
Holiday lights to remember loved ones
Mentors share program after 16-year-old arrested for illegally having a gun
Village votes no on recreational marijuana
Plummer to Brady: Let’s get ethical
Millkin announces Masters program
New rule could drop 700,000 from federal food stamp program
Day of Giving beats goal in donations
More Top Stories
Capitol News
Pritzker moves to strengthen marijuana laws
Plummer to Brady: Let’s get ethical
Governor’s Mansion open for the holidays
‘Geez, Bill:’ Plummer says Brady offered him ethics post if he’d agree to back off ethics reform
Madigan campaign settles lawsuit
More Capitol News News
National
SC deputy unintentionally shoots mother of suspect
5 people struck by trains within days in Washington state
Heart transplant patient dies after Chicago hospital wedding
Report: Teen who died in US custody unresponsive for hours
Lawsuit: McCarrick victim told pope of sex abuse in 1988
More National News
Local Sports
Luffman makes early debut with Illini
HS Scoreboard (12/4/19)
Former Illini Chase McLaughlin to Colts
Quade, Fleming, and Brown earn All-Big Ten honors
Football racks up All-Big Ten honors
More Local Sports News
ciLiving
Unique Finds at Yellow & Co.
12 Steps for Surviving the Stress from the Holidays
Holiday Walk at Carriage Crossing Senior Living
“Dark Waters” and “Marriage Story” hit area big screens
Holiday lights shine at Kirby Medical Center
More ciLiving News
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions